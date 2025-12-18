Donald Trump Is Lying About Gas Costing $1.99 In Some States

President Donald Trump is a bizarre man known for giving bizarre speeches, and last night's televised appearance was one for the ages. He used his time to discuss so-called economic gains during his time in the White House, even as regular Americans struggle to make ends meet — talking at length about how he himself brought down the high prices of the Biden Administration. He also made some outrageous claims about gas prices, saying, "Gasoline is now under $2.50 a gallon into much of the country. In some states, it, by the way, just hit $1.99 a gallon," according to the New York Times. The man has such a way with words.

As you may have guessed, this is a hell of an exaggeration at best, and a blatant lie at worst. A quick look at AAA's national gas price tracker will tell you that the average price for a gallon of regular now sits at $2.90. Hell, there are only three states where the average gallon of gas is under $2.50 a gallon: Iowa ($2.47), Arkansas ($2.46) and Oklahoma ($2.34).

Even if you delve into each of those states' cheapest counties when it comes to gas prices, the lowest numbers you're going to find are Canadian Country, Oklahoma ($2.26), Faulkner County, Arkansas ($2.31) and Mahaska County, Iowa ($2.19). You're all smart people, so I don't have to tell you that none of these prices are actually lower than the $1.99 Trump is claiming.

I suppose, in an effort to be fair, I can say that there is a possibility that there are individual gas stations throughout the country that are offering gas below $2 per gallon, but I've gotta assume those are extremely few and far between.

Even the Energy Information Administration, a government statical agency, has gas prices pegged at $2.90 per gallon on Average. Admittedly, that is about 12 cents cheaper than it was the same time last year, and it's the lowest it has been since Trump took office in January (when the average gallon of gas cost $3.10), but it's still a far cry from $1.99... or even $2.50.