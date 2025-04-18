White House Doubles Down On Claims Gas Hit $1.98 A Gallon This Week, Despite Reality

Donald Trump went in front of reporters on Wednesday and claimed gas hit $1.98 a gallon this week "...in a couple of states." Not only did this not happen (and would have been big news if it had) but, when the reality of gas prices was pointed out, the White House doubled down on the claim while getting a dig in at reporters, who apparently don't own cars and all live in a "big city bubble."

A reporter asked Trump when Americans can expect to see inflation driven by his tariff-heavy economic plan. He called the reporter untruthful before falsely claiming that gas reached under $2 a gallon in some states. From CNN:

Trump was responding to a journalist who asked him at the White House how long Americans can expect to experience higher prices because of his trade policies.Trump claimed Americans have already seen the situation "get much better," alleged the reporter is not "truthful," then added, "You have gasoline that hit $1.98 yesterday in a couple of states." That's not true. No state had an average gas price even close to $1.98 per gallon on Wednesday. The two states that were tied with the lowest average gas price on Wednesday, Mississippi and Tennessee, were both at $2.70 per gallon, according to data provided by AAA.

In fact, the national average was over $3 per gallon at $3.17. We know this, because there are multiple tools used by journalists and consumers to track the price of gas, like AAA and GasBuddy, and that even allow consumers to locate the cheapest gas in a state.