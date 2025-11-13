Lightly Refreshed 2026 Nissan Pathfinder Gets A New Grille, A New Screen, And Not Much Else

The fifth-generation Nissan Pathfinder has consistently been a competitive player in the midsize three-row crossover segment since its introduction in 2022, and now Nissan is giving it a refresh for the 2026 model year. This refresh isn't making any major changes, but it gives the Pathfinder revised front and rear styling, and most importantly upgraded technology like a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Beyond that changes are pretty limited, but the Pathfinder didn't need much to keep it competitive in this crowded segment.

The days of the truck-based Pathfinder are long gone by now but given its primary mission as a three-row family hauler and road trip chariot, that's okay. In order to be competitive in this segment, contenders must have modern technology, room for the family, and compelling style, and the 2026 Pathfinder now checks those boxes, at least on paper.