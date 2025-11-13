Lightly Refreshed 2026 Nissan Pathfinder Gets A New Grille, A New Screen, And Not Much Else
The fifth-generation Nissan Pathfinder has consistently been a competitive player in the midsize three-row crossover segment since its introduction in 2022, and now Nissan is giving it a refresh for the 2026 model year. This refresh isn't making any major changes, but it gives the Pathfinder revised front and rear styling, and most importantly upgraded technology like a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Beyond that changes are pretty limited, but the Pathfinder didn't need much to keep it competitive in this crowded segment.
The days of the truck-based Pathfinder are long gone by now but given its primary mission as a three-row family hauler and road trip chariot, that's okay. In order to be competitive in this segment, contenders must have modern technology, room for the family, and compelling style, and the 2026 Pathfinder now checks those boxes, at least on paper.
Incremental upgrades abound
Though it's not particularly exciting, the refreshed Pathfinder's enhancements bring it more in line with its competitors like the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Toyota Highlander, Subaru Ascent, Volkswagen Atlas, and Mazda CX-90. The newly standard 12.3-inch touchscreen is an improvement over the outgoing Pathfinder's standard 8-inch and optional 9-inch touchscreens, and it brings standard wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, even on the base Pathfinder. SL and Platinum trims also get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, while lesser trims stick with a 7-inch screen in between analog gauges. All new Pathfinders get a redesigned dashboard to accommodate the larger touchscreen, and the model name is embossed beneath that screen in case you forget what you're driving.
Beyond the screens, the refresh brings with it improved 15-watt wireless charging with three times the charging power of the outgoing car, a dedicated cooling fan, and magnetic phone positioning. Pathfinder Rock Creek, SL, and Platinum trims also get an improved surround-view camera system that includes an invisible hood view and a wide-angle front camera to make life easier for drivers. Pathfinder Platinums get a new 20-inch wheel design, seat quilting patterns, and wood-tone trim.
Nissan's suite of active safety and driver assistance features is standard, with front and rear automated emergency braking, high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. SV grade and above have ProPilot Assist with adaptive cruise control to reduce driver fatigue on long trips.
The 3.5-liter V6 and 9-speed auto stay the same
The Pathfinder is still powered by Nissan's naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 that produces 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Pathfinder Rock Creeks have all-wheel drive as standard and get a slightly higher output version of the V6 with 295 hp and 270 lb-ft. That AWD system is available on all trim levels, but the high-output engine is exclusive to the Rock Creek trim level. Maximum towing capacities remain at 3,500 pounds for standard cars and 6,000 pounds for models with the towing prep receiver and enhanced transmission cooler.
Exterior changes are minimal, and include new front and rear fascias, as well as satin-finish exterior badges and a new color called Baltic Teal. Pathfinder SL and Platinum trims now get black roof rails instead of the '25 model's silver ones. These upgrades should combine to make the Pathfinder a more appealing option in the midsize three-row crossover segment, though we haven't experienced it first-hand just yet. Expect to see it on dealer lots early next year, though Nissan has not yet announced pricing.