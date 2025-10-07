These Are The Best Minivans And 3-Row SUVs, According To Consumer Reports

Buying a new car costs a substantial amount of money. According to CarEdge, which cites data from Cox Automotive, the average price of a new car in the U.S. is around $48,699. If you're going to drop that kind of money in this economy, it makes sense to grab the best vehicle you can buy. However, choosing a new car is not the easy feat that many believe it to be, as the sheer variety of options on sale today can be a little overwhelming. Thankfully, those of you who are in the market for a minivan or SUV for the family are in luck.

Consumer Reports has made your job easier by revealing the best three-row family SUVs and minivans available, and not all of them cost a ton of money — unless you want a fully loaded-trim level, that is. That being said, it's important to remember that, like all vehicles, the entries on this list do have their drawbacks. So, you need to understand the pros and cons of each before you take the plunge.