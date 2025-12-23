TorqShift Vs. Allison: How Do These Heavy-Duty Transmissions Compare?
When it comes to heavy-duty transmissions, Ford's TorqShift (used in the F-Series Super Duty pickups) and General Motors' Allison transmissions (found in Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD pickups) are two of the best. Sure, we could include the Aisin transmission found in Ram HD pickups, but it's no longer available after 2025.
Some readers will argue that Allison transmissions are in the same boat since GM and Allison broke up after being in a complicated partnership for decades. However, the status of GM's Allison-branded transmissions and the Aisin used by Ram are in very different boats. GM manufactures Allison-branded transmissions in-house, and it will continue using the same transmission — simply removing any Allison branding — in its trucks going forward. On the other hand, Ram has completely replaced its HD Aisin transmission with the TorqueFlite eight-speed HD automatic.
2025 General Motors HD pickups use the latest iteration of heavy-duty 10-speed Allison transmissions, the 10L1000 automatic. Likewise, new Ford Super Duty pickups use the company's newest TorqShift model, the 10R140, which is also a 10-speed. But TorqShift and Allison transmissions have undergone some evolution to become the beasts we know today.
Older TorqShift and Allison transmissions were six-speeds
The transmissions in heavy-duty pickup trucks from Ford and GM went through extensive changes from their early days. What started as five-speed transmissions in the early 2000s soon grew to six-speeds, only to then jump to the current 10-speed offerings.
Ford's first TorqShift transmission rolled out in gas and diesel 2003 Super Duty pickups with the five-speed 5R110. Ford replaced that transmission in Super Duty trucks equipped with the 6.7L Power Stroke, instead using the six-speed 6R140 in 2011. Ford later introduced its 10-speed TorqShift heavy-duty transmissions in the 2020 Ford Super Duty lineup. For 2025, you can find this 10R140 transmission in Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel and the 7.3-liter gas-powered Super Duty offerings. The Super Duty 6.8-liter gas engines come paired with a weaker 10-speed TorqShift G transmission.
GM started using the five-speed A1000 Allison transmissions in its HD pickups in 2001. That was the same year that Chevy switched from Detroit Diesel engines to the Duramax. GM used it for a short five years before switching the transmission of its heavy-duty lineup to the new six-speed A1000 in 2006. By 2024, the 10-speed Allison-branded 10L1000 automatic transmission became standard with gas and diesel engines in the brand's HD pickups. Before then, the Allison-branded 10L1000 was only available in GM's HD Duramax diesel offerings since its introduction in 2020.
The TorqShift 10R140 is more heavy-duty inside
The transmission pros at Randy's Transmissions shared a video on YouTube where they tear down a TorqShift 10R140. Along the way, they share comparisons to the Allison 10L1000 heavy-duty transmission. (By the way, if you're into lesser-known automotive YouTubers and powerful diesel trucks, check out "The Return of Red Delicious" from Randy's Transmissions.)
In spite of the TorqShift's plastic transmission pan, the components inside the 10R140 are more heavy-duty. For starters, the fluid filter is about twice as big as the Allison's. The fluid pumps appear identical in both transmissions, just located on opposite sides of the transmission. However, the pump gear in the TorqShift is much larger than the Allison's. The two transmissions use a similar design for the drum, except the TorqShift drum is anodized and the Allison is not. The TorqShift's F-clutch teeth are also way beefier than those found inside the Allison.
Other differences include the TorqShift's higher levels of friction material within the clutch packs and use of stronger materials in key areas. Overall, the opinion expressed in the video is that the TorqShift is a more dependable transmission than the Allison 10L1000 despite their similarities. Diesel World reports the Allison's clutch packs "have perpetually been a weak link," especially when paired with a Duramax tuned for more power. It's an unsurprising phenomenon, given the visual differences between the components present in clutch packs from both transmissions.
TorqShift 10R140 transmission problems
Just because the TorqShift 10R140 transmission has more solid construction than the Allison 10L1000 doesn't mean it lacks problems of its own. Like the Allison transmission, the frequency of issues increases with towing heavy loads and adding power boosters to the already-powerful engines — especially the modern diesel engines that outsell gas engines in today's heavy-duty trucks.
One issue for Ford's TorqShift 10R140 involved "a distressed No. 1 planetary needle bearing inside the ring gear assembly," according to a March 31, 2021 letter on file with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The problem affects "Certain 2020 Model Year Super Duty F250-F600 Vehicles Equipped with a 10R140 Transmission." The letter goes on to say the distressed needle bearing "will generate contamination that may produce rough shifts." This could cause the transmission to limit its operation and speed, possibly even preventing it from shifting into forward or reverse.
Another YouTube review of the TorqShift 10R140 transmission, this time from Flying Wrenches, reveals some common problems associated with Ford's heavy-duty transmission. Now that the transmission has been in service for nearly half a decade, some failures are becoming more apparent. The most common problem is slippage of the CDF drum bushing. When the bushing slides out of place, it causes problems with pressure and shifting. The second most common problem concerns planetary gear bearing failures, which is related to those needle bearing issues addressed in 2021.
Which one is right for you?
If you require your transmission to do the work of heavy trailer towing, the TorqShift 10R140 is the better option. In addition to the heavy-duty features listed above, the 10R140 provides lower gear ratios through the first six speeds than the Allison 10L1000. The TorqShift's first gear, for example, has a ratio of 4.615:1 compared to the Allison's 4.54:1 first gear ratio. Both transmissions have a 1:1 ratio seventh gear before shifting into the three overdrive speeds with similar gear ratios. For what it's worth, the TorqShift's reverse has a lower gear ratio too: 4.695:1 compared to 4.54:1 in the Allison.
A better reason for choosing the TorqShift 10R140 over the Allison 10L1000 comes from the models they're attached to. You can find the TorqShift on the 6.7L Ford Power Stroke diesel, an engine that proves more horsepower and torque for towing. While the 6.6L Duramax diesel provides up to 975 lb-ft of torque and power to tow up to 36,000 pounds in a properly equipped GM HD pickup, it's considerably less powerful compared to the Power Stroke. The 6.7L Power Stoke generates up to 1,200 lb-ft of torque in the Ford Super Duty for a maximum tow rating of 40,000 pounds.