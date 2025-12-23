TorqShift Vs. Allison: How Do These Heavy-Duty Transmissions Compare?

When it comes to heavy-duty transmissions, Ford's TorqShift (used in the F-Series Super Duty pickups) and General Motors' Allison transmissions (found in Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD pickups) are two of the best. Sure, we could include the Aisin transmission found in Ram HD pickups, but it's no longer available after 2025.

Some readers will argue that Allison transmissions are in the same boat since GM and Allison broke up after being in a complicated partnership for decades. However, the status of GM's Allison-branded transmissions and the Aisin used by Ram are in very different boats. GM manufactures Allison-branded transmissions in-house, and it will continue using the same transmission — simply removing any Allison branding — in its trucks going forward. On the other hand, Ram has completely replaced its HD Aisin transmission with the TorqueFlite eight-speed HD automatic.

2025 General Motors HD pickups use the latest iteration of heavy-duty 10-speed Allison transmissions, the 10L1000 automatic. Likewise, new Ford Super Duty pickups use the company's newest TorqShift model, the 10R140, which is also a 10-speed. But TorqShift and Allison transmissions have undergone some evolution to become the beasts we know today.