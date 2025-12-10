Horsepower Vs. Torque: Which Matters More For Towing?

When looking at the performance capabilities of any vehicle, horsepower and torque shouldn't be pitted against each other. In fact, they are simply different sides of the same coin, so to speak. An automobile is going to need both horsepower and torque — but, depending on the application, one might be favored over another.

Let's look at an example of a vehicle which excels at towing. The 2023 Ford Super Duty can tow up to 40,000 pounds, more than any truck in the history of trucks. Why can it pull so much weight? Because it features 1,200 pound-feet of torque. Torque is the force responsible for getting an object to rotate. If you've ever wrestled with opening a stubborn pickle jar, the force needed to move its lid is an example of torque. In terms of automobiles, high torque is most important for towing, because you need extra force at low rpm to get the wheels rolling from a stop.

While torque is a measure of force, an engine's strength is measured in horsepower. The difference between the two is that torque focuses on energy generation while horsepower is how quickly that energy is used. Imagine an analog gauge with torque written on the left and horsepower on the right, indicating which one was primarily being used. Starting from a stop, the needle would be on torque all the way to the left, but as you accelerated, the needle would move closer to horsepower, until it's all the way to the right at high speeds. This doesn't mean that only torque or horsepower is being used exclusively at any time. Each one is always present — just to lesser degrees at different points in time.