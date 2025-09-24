Why Chevy Switched From Detroit Diesel To Duramax Engines

When General Motors decided to make a diesel engine a permanent part of its light-duty truck lineup in 1982, it partnered with Detroit Diesel for a 6.2-liter V8 rated at 130 horsepower and roughly 240 pound-feet of torque. And while the motor was upgraded in the years that followed, GM thought it could do better when it came time to engineer a fresh generation of trucks at the end of the millennium.

In fact, the market basically forced GM's hand. You see, GM grabbed more than half of the full-size truck market in the early 1990s. However, sales began lagging behind the newer Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 during the second half of the decade, and some folks put the blame on that Detroit Diesel powerplant for its relatively lackluster performance. At its peak, the turbocharged 6.5-liter version of the Detroit Diesel engine maxed out at 215 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke V8, in contrast, was pumping out 225 horses and 450 pound-feet of torque at the time.

So, GM engineers turned to Isuzu for what would become the Duramax engine. The legendary Duramax 6600, a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, went on to first appear in the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickups. Today, Duramax engines are still proving themselves in rides like the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss.