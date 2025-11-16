GM And Allison Transmission Are Breaking Up After A Decades Long Partnership

General Motors and Allison Transmission share a history that goes back to 1928, when the brand was known as Allison Engineering Company. GM pairs the Allison 10-speed with its Duramax diesel and gas-powered HD pickup trucks, such as the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss.

For a time, Allison Transmission was part of General Motors, but that ended when GM sold Allison in 2007. Beginning in 2020, GM HD pickup trucks have used an Allison-branded transmission that is produced by General Motors. That arrangement was working until the licensing agreement between GM and Allison Transmission, set to expire on December 31, 2025, wasn't renewed.

Current HD GM pickups, including Silverado and Sierra 2500/3500 models, use the 10L1000 Allison-branded automatic transmission built by GM. While the transmission isn't actually manufactured by Allison Transmission, its design is checked and validated by Allison before the Allison branding is applied to the trucks or any GM websites and promotional material. That'll change going into 2026.