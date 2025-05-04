Your Cheap Exhaust Sounds Like Garbage

This week I've been sick, so I'm keeping away from my roommates by staying locked in our apartment's living room and sleeping on the couch by the window. This means I get to hear each and every vehicle driving down my street, and it's taught me a lesson: Many of you are buying just the most garbage exhausts available. They're terrible, they sound like trash, and I want you all to stop. Please, buy good exhausts instead.

The thing with aftermarket exhausts is that "loud" is relatively cheap and easy. Add pipe diameter, remove cats, shrink mufflers, and you're golden — you have an exhaust that's freer-flowing and louder. Making an exhaust that sounds good, however, is much more of an art form. It's a complex process involving resonators, headers, even your exhaust tips affect the resulting tone. This is the stuff you miss out on with cheap eBay crap, and it's why your exhausts have been annoying me all week.