Toyota Is Bringing Back Even More Vintage Parts

Owners of old cars know how hard it can be to find parts. Sure, cross-compatible parts like wheels and suspension components will likely always be around, but what about headlights? Interior trim? Wiring harnesses? Owners of old Toyotas have long collected solutions to this issue for some components, but now the Gazoo Racing Heritage Parts line is adding more options for the AE86, Land Cruiser, and Supra.

Gazoo Racing is adding 14 new parts to its library this year, with the first newly-produced parts hitting dealers this month. "The project reproduces spare parts that have been discontinued and sells them as genuine parts," Toyota's racing division said in a statement, "in order to support customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles that are full of memories and that they truly love."

Some are relatively universal parts, but others are white whales that would otherwise be truly difficult to track down — and equally hard to live without. As Hagerty puts it: