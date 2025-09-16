Forget Missiles: Ukraine Is Using Drones To Ram Drones Like An Old-School Navy

So-called interceptor drones take a variety of forms. They seem to have begun as off-the-shelf FPV drones being used as flying battering rams, but are now reaching the point where purpose-built ones are going into mass-production. Like classic interceptor warplanes of the 20th Century, the basic idea is that these things are very, very fast — specifically, faster than their targets, especially the dreaded Shahed drone.

That speed does two things: it gets the good drone over the bad drone before the latter can reach its target, and it means the interceptor can outmaneuver its opponent. Currently, both fixed- and rotary-wing designs are being explored as Ukraine, and defense companies sensing an opportunity, continue to iterate. For reference, a Shahed drone has a max speed of around 115 mph; some current interceptors can hit 205 mph.

But interceptors have an even better advantage over their nemesis. A Shahed drone costs about $50,000. That's really cheap by the standards of long-range munitions! Know what's even cheaper? $5,000, which is about what one of these interceptors costs. That gives Ukraine the edge in the financial war per encounter. Actually, it's better than that, since interceptors might just be able to have multiple encounters.