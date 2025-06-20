Boeing Demonstrates The Potential Of MQ-28 Drone Fighter Jets For Paris Air Show

Coinciding with the 2025 Paris Air Show, where both civilian and military planemakers show off their new goods to potential customers, Boeing has flown a first-ever demonstration of an in-air pilot commanding multiple drone fighter jets. Onboard a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, the remote operator issued commands to two MQ-28 Ghost Bat drones (and a third simulated one), getting them to fly ahead of the crewed plane in a protective formation.

While the MQ-28 was first unveiled in 2019, its promise of allowing a single operator on one plane to command multiple other aircraft in combat-style maneuvers had never been demonstrated until now. It is also a test case of the platform's so-called "loyal wingman" philosophy, in which, unlike MQ-9 Reaper drones, the unmanned fighters are controlled from a nearby crewed aircraft as a multiplier to its capabilities. In principle, this is a cheaper (both in budget and in risk to living aircrew) way to put a lot of airpower in the sky than what militaries have been doing up to now.

Certainly, that's the sales pitch Boeing is trying to make at the Paris Air Show. Per Flight Global, the company is actively looking to expand the drone's customer base into European militaries. At the moment, the Ghost Bat's primary customer is Australia, which is in fact directly leading the design. U.S. interest has, so far, been more muted.