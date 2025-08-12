Can You Register An RV As Your Primary Residence? Only If It Meets These Requirements
Living on the road has been a dream for many, and with the rising popularity of remote working, you can actually do it. While overlanding is cool, living in a cramped overlanding rig isn't everyone's cup of tea, especially if you plan to make it your home. Recreational vehicles, or RVs, are better suited for that purpose. However, as cool as it sounds to have an RV as your mobile home, can it be your primary residence? The short answer: Yes, you can register an RV as your primary residence. There are a few caveats, though.
For starters, your RV needs to meet the legal definition of a permanent residence. You need to establish your RV as a legal domicile to register it as your primary residence, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs to know where you legally live. That includes fulfilling the IRS and the state's definition of a livable dwelling. Domicile means a home where you intend to return to, even after a long break. Like you would for a fixed home, you need to have a domicile state. Mobile homes, RVs, and house trailers come under the IRS's broader definition of a home. To register your RV as your primary residence, it should satisfy the legal definition of a permanent dwelling. It should have a bed or sleeping quarters. You should be able to cook food, so you will need a stove or microwave and kitchen appliances. You will also need a functioning toilet and shower to qualify.
What else do you need to consider to use your RV as a primary residence?
You also need to establish residency somewhere if you plan to live out of your RV. You can do so by first choosing a state. Some states that have relaxed RV laws and are popular among RVers are Florida, South Dakota, and Texas. Your driver's license and vehicle registration need to be from your chosen state. Having a voter registration from that state helps, too. You need to spend a fixed amount of time in that state. The number of days varies depending on the state. For example, South Dakota requires only one overnight stay.
A part of establishing residency includes having a mailing address where all your mail can be sent. It helps to set up a mail forwarding service, as it can be used as a legal physical address to obtain your driver's license and get your vehicle registered.
Another factor you might need to be aware of is your state's zoning laws. A lot of cities and counties do not permit living in an RV parked on your own land; in some areas, RVs are allowed only in designated RV parks. Some RV parks even have a thing against vintage RVs, so you'll need to choose where to stay carefully.
Why go for an RV instead of a normal home?
Is it worth the hassle, though? Are there any benefits of having an RV as your permanent residence? There are a few compelling financial and lifestyle reasons. Also, it is pretty cool if you can afford to live in a $500,000 RV that has two bathrooms and a bedroom In the basement.
The beauty of an RV is that you can take your home wherever you go, especially if you have a remote job. You can have a new, picturesque view to wake up to every day. Traveling by RV means you can take your pets along to whatever exotic land destination you feel like. Also, unlike air travel, there's no paying for excess baggage.
More importantly, you might save a lot of money by living in an RV, especially now, with skyrocketing housing prices. For example, you can expect to pay around $30,000 for a new, small travel trailer, or over $500,000 for a class A luxury motorhome with all the bells and whistles. (However, new RV buyers could be considered fools, rubes and suckers if they don't check over purchase contracts carefully.) You should do some research and compare living costs to see if the RV life is feasible for you, but there may be some tax benefits: Claiming an RV as your primary residence entitles you to a homeowner's tax deduction. In some states, the sales tax paid on an RV is also tax-deductible for the year of purchase, and you can claim a tax deduction on the interest paid on your RV loan. Another cool bit: If you work from your RV, you can claim a business tax deduction.