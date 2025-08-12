Can You Register An RV As Your Primary Residence? Only If It Meets These Requirements

Living on the road has been a dream for many, and with the rising popularity of remote working, you can actually do it. While overlanding is cool, living in a cramped overlanding rig isn't everyone's cup of tea, especially if you plan to make it your home. Recreational vehicles, or RVs, are better suited for that purpose. However, as cool as it sounds to have an RV as your mobile home, can it be your primary residence? The short answer: Yes, you can register an RV as your primary residence. There are a few caveats, though.

For starters, your RV needs to meet the legal definition of a permanent residence. You need to establish your RV as a legal domicile to register it as your primary residence, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs to know where you legally live. That includes fulfilling the IRS and the state's definition of a livable dwelling. Domicile means a home where you intend to return to, even after a long break. Like you would for a fixed home, you need to have a domicile state. Mobile homes, RVs, and house trailers come under the IRS's broader definition of a home. To register your RV as your primary residence, it should satisfy the legal definition of a permanent dwelling. It should have a bed or sleeping quarters. You should be able to cook food, so you will need a stove or microwave and kitchen appliances. You will also need a functioning toilet and shower to qualify.