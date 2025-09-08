United Airlines Is Trolling Spirit About Going Out Of Business

When Spirit declared bankruptcy again after only emerging from the previous restructuring in March the no-frills airline's innovations had been absorbed by its much larger and well-capitalized competitors. This has placed Spirit in the unenviable position of having to compete on price at a time when its revenues are under stress and its operational structure is too expensive. Basically, Spirit has too many planes, and that excessive fleet size is dragging it down.

So it has to shrink. And while it sounds like the company has every intention of doing that and coming out of bankruptcy leaner and meaner, its competition isn't wasting any time telling Spirit customers that, hey, this thing could go south, and we're there for you! Spirit's pushback is admirable. But anyone paying attention can see that Spirit's financial problems run deep and that even the best case leads to an airline that's alive but whose ability to disrupt the industry is severely curtailed.