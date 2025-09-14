United CEO Thinks Spirit Airlines Is Done For

If a company's financial health were akin to physical health, Spirit Airlines would be in intensive care on life support. The low-cost carrier filed for bankruptcy twice just this year. The situation is so dire that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby publicly predicted on Thursday that Spirit would go out of business. It's fair to say that the world's second-largest airline had no reason to fear the canary-yellow planes, but there was no reason to kick the carrier as it rolled into a shallow grave.

Kirby forecasted Spirit's death knell while speaking at the US Chamber of Commerce Global Aviation Summit in Washington, DC, according to Flight Global. The United CEO added that it's the end for the low-cost model as a whole because not enough customers want to pay for a terrible experience. Kirby said, "You can't have a business model that customers hate. You can't have a business model predicated on 'screw the customer'." While his statements are blunt, it's clear that the top low-cost carriers know they have to adapt to the changing landscape or die.