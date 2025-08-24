Does The Cadillac V Actually Stand For Anything?

There are plenty of internet theories about why Cadillac chose "V" for its performance division. Just as people insist on believing the Jeep's seven-slot grille represents seven continents or is the result of Ford trademarking the Army Jeep's nine-slot grille (Ford didn't trademark that grille — I looked through over five years of copyright/trademark/patent paperwork to prove it). People on forums claim Cadillac's "V" officially stands for "Velocity." Others claim it refers to the shape of the engine, like a V8 and V6, which is a problem because the CT4-V non-Blackwing has an inline-4 and the Lyriq-V has electric motors. Go to Wikipedia, and you'll read that the "V" was chosen because it resembles the old shapes under the crowned wreath logos on post-WWII Cadillacs.

Here's the real reason Cadillac settled on "V." In an interview with LSX magazine, Bob Lutz, former chairman of GM North America and all-around automotive legend, explained the letter choice. The interviewer asked, "Finally and not to put to fine a point on it, but what does the 'V' stand for?" Lutz responded: "They hired people for this and did research and such. We, of course, wanted to stay away from M, A, G, R or S and felt that 'V' was a unique and elegant letter. There's definitely a credible claim to say that it stands for velocity, with the later models being described as visceral." In other words, "V" was chosen because it looked nice, and obviously Cadillac couldn't use a letter already claimed by other manufacturers. But if people want to say it stands for something, more power to them.