Chevy 307 Vs. Oldsmobile 307: How Are They Different?

If you're not familiar with General Motors engines from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, you might think that the 307 cubic-inch small block engines from Chevrolet and Oldsmobile had a lot in common. The truth is, other than their advertised displacement and use in some GM models overdue for a reboot, the two V8 engines are quite different, with no shared major components, and not easily swapped without extensive fabrication.

Based on the long-standing small block Chevrolet platform, the Chevy 307 came on the scene years before the Oldsmobile version. Introduced in 1968, the Chevy 307 featured a crankshaft delivering 3.250 inches of stroke and cylinder bores measuring 3.875 inches in diameter. Power ratings for a 307-equipped 1968 Chevy Chevelle come in at around 200 horsepower with 300 pound-feet of torque.

The Oldsmobile 307, often referred to as a 5.0-liter, was introduced in 1980 and saw continued use by a number of GM brands through 1990. The Olds 307 holds the distinction as the last carbureted GM engine to power a passenger car. Its cylinders are bored to 3.800 inches in diameter, the smallest of any Olds-produced engine, and its crankshaft delivers 3.385 inches of stroke; the same stroke as other notable small block Oldsmobile engines like the 330, 350, and 403. For comparison, a 1984 Hurst/Olds powered by the Olds 307 V8 makes 140 horsepower with 240 lb-ft of torque.