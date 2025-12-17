Why Is Gas More Expensive In Canada Than It Is In The US?

Gas might not seem cheap anywhere in the U.S., unless you live in one of the cheapest states, like Oklahoma, Mississippi, or Louisiana. With a national average just over $2.90 per gallon for regular, and a handful of states paying north of $4 a gallon, filling up the tank certainly won't feel cheap to most Americans.

Here's the thing, though. Cross the northern border and step into Canada, and all of a sudden you'll realize you've had the better deal all along. According to the daily price tracker from the Canadian Automobile Association, the average cost of gas in Canada on December 16, 2025 was $1.24 per liter in Canadian dollars. That translates to $3.41 per gallon in U.S. dollars, a half-dollar more a gallon on average than U.S. customers pay.

To put that into perspective, a 2026 Ford F-150 sports a 36-gallon gas tank. Filling up from empty in Canada costs $18 more in Canada than in the U.S., and imagine how that extra expense stacks up over the course of a year. Many factors contribute to the differing price of gas in the two countries, but the most influential factor as to why your fill-up costs more in Canada than in the U.S. (as opposed to why there are price differences between U.S. gas stations) comes down to taxes.