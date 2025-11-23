Why You're Paying More (Or Less) At Certain Gas Stations

Have you ever wondered why gas prices are so much higher in some states than in others? And we're not talking about a little bit higher. At the time of this writing, according to the AAA website, a gallon of gas in California costs on average $4.65, while it only costs $2.53 in Oklahoma. That's a difference of more than $2 per gallon. Why does Oklahoma get the special treatment? And why should Californians have to pay so much? Don't they have enough to deal with, like wildfires, mudslides, earthquakes, and the Kardashians?

As if that's not bad enough, gas prices can vary within the same state, or even the same town. We've saved over 10 cents a gallon on occasion just by driving down the road a few blocks. We've also seen that kind of price difference between gas stations that are just across the street from each other. What gives?

It turns out location is very important when it comes to gas prices. For one thing, each state has its own tax rate for gas, and some are very high, while others are much lower. When federal, state, and local taxes account for about 26% of the per gallon cost of gasoline, this can result in significant differences from state to state. Then there's the distance from the nearest refinery to the gas station. The farther it is, the higher the transportation cost. What about the difference in gas prices in the same town? Lots of factors go into that, like the cost to lease property in one location versus another, whether the brand of gasoline uses additives, and what deals the gas station owner has made with wholesalers.