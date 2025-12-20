7 Of The Most Expensive Motorcycles Ever Sold

We appreciate the fact that classic car auctions have something for everyone, though they're typically associated with collectors who have deep pockets. We've all seen some pretty eye-watering prices when it comes to collector vehicles, and that's just as true for motorcycles as it is for cars and trucks. Earlier this year, we witnessed a Cyclone cross the block at the Mecum Las Vegas auction, where it sold for a record-setting $1.32 million. At the same event, a Crocker motorcycle came very close to the million-dollar mark, too, fetching $880,000.

These astronomic figures got us wondering just how much money has been spent on the most expensive motorcycles ever sold. Naturally, we've compiled our findings into a ranked list and narrowed it down to seven models along with a few honorable mentions.

Before proceeding, we should first clarify that this list is based on verifiable auction prices. You may have had rumors about other high-dollar models; however, speculative sales didn't make the cut. Additionally, we took the figures at face value, meaning we did not adjust for inflation. So, let's get started with the first entrant: a 1937 Crocker Small Tank, which sold for a whopping $715,000 back in 2019.