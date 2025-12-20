7 Of The Most Expensive Motorcycles Ever Sold
We appreciate the fact that classic car auctions have something for everyone, though they're typically associated with collectors who have deep pockets. We've all seen some pretty eye-watering prices when it comes to collector vehicles, and that's just as true for motorcycles as it is for cars and trucks. Earlier this year, we witnessed a Cyclone cross the block at the Mecum Las Vegas auction, where it sold for a record-setting $1.32 million. At the same event, a Crocker motorcycle came very close to the million-dollar mark, too, fetching $880,000.
These astronomic figures got us wondering just how much money has been spent on the most expensive motorcycles ever sold. Naturally, we've compiled our findings into a ranked list and narrowed it down to seven models along with a few honorable mentions.
Before proceeding, we should first clarify that this list is based on verifiable auction prices. You may have had rumors about other high-dollar models; however, speculative sales didn't make the cut. Additionally, we took the figures at face value, meaning we did not adjust for inflation. So, let's get started with the first entrant: a 1937 Crocker Small Tank, which sold for a whopping $715,000 back in 2019.
7. 1937 Crocker Small Tank - $715,000
That's right, we're just getting started and the price point is already nearly three-quarters of a million dollars. This sale also occurred at a Mecum auction, though this one was back in August of 2019 during the Monterey event. This particular Crocker Small Tank is tagged with serial number 376124, which reportedly denotes the 1937 model year, engine capacity of 61 cubic-inches, and that it was the 24th motorcycle built that year. To clarify, no, the 1937 Crocker showed in the image above is not the same one that was auctioned off at Mecum.
Back in the day, this Small Tank was regarded as a high-performance machine and was considered the fastest motorcycle of its time. Its V-twin engine produced 60 horsepower, which was enough oomph to reach 110 miles per hour. Although these Crockers are said to be rather robust, with stout motor and stiffened chassis that the gearbox case welded right into the frame, this specimen was even more stout as it had undergone a complete restoration in 2013, which was about six years prior to the auction date.
Impressive to say the least, but it's not the only Crocker to make the cut. In fact, there are two more on the list.
6. 1936 Crocker Small Tank - $825,000
Yes, another Crocker Small Tank, and yes, an image of another image of a Crocker motorcycle that isn't the one in question. But don't blame us, blame copyright laws. That said, we did manage to secure actual images for other entries. In any case, the second Crocker Small Tank on this list is a 1936 model, but the more important distinction is that it was in original condition and was said to be the only Crocker left that hasn't undergone a restoration. As such, it snagged about $100,000 more than the previous entrant at the same Mecum auction in 2019.
Crossing the block for a hefty $825,000, this 1936 Crocker Small Tank carries serial number 366112 and is reportedly one of the original 14 units that were hand-built by Al Crocker and Paul Bigsby. While the restored 1937 model was finished in glossy black paint and featured shiny chrome hardware along with a fresh-looking leather seat, this specimen has a bit of a rustic charm with its aged bits, dulled silver paint, and original Crocker logo.
Though it's been ridden over 27,000 miles, this is likely as close as one can get to an original Crocker, at least without hopping into a time machine, and that's what makes it so special.
5. 1915 Cyclone V-Twin Board Track Racer - $852,500
You don't need to be a connoisseur to know that a 110+ years-old motorcycle has the potential to be worth a small fortune. In the case of this 1915 Cyclone Board Track Racer, it's $852,500 to be exact, and that was back in March of 2015. Now, a layperson might see this thing and think it looks a whole lot like a bicycle with a lawnmower tucked underneath, and that would be a fair albeit crude way to describe it.
Now, not all of us here are motorcycle aficionados, but reading about the 61-cubic-inch overhead cam V-twin engine made it clear why this particular motorcycle is so renowned. And even if you don't have the capacity or interest to nerd out over the engine's tech specs or appreciate how advanced this was for the time, you can at least appreciate the fact that this brakeless bike was able to reach well over 100 miles per hour. That's right, no brakes, which would've just been added weight that interfered with the pursuit of top speed records.
Besides being a mechanical marvel, this particular Cyclone was owned by the King of Cool, Steve McQueen, and was restored by the author of the 'American Racer' books, Stephen Wright. Its layered history makes it the sort of thing collectors dream of. Of course, the Steve McQueen ownership only supplements this motorcycle's value. For instance, Steve McQueen rode this 1926 Excelsior Super X Motorcycle around his ranch, and it "only" sold for $160,000. Spoiler alert: despite reports of this being 1 of only 14 remaining units, it's not the only 1915 Cyclone V-twin racer to make this list. The next one may not have been owned by McQueen, but it sold for quite a bit more money.
4. 1938 Crocker Small Tank - $880,000
The third and final Crocker Small Tank to make this list is the well-preserved 1938 model shown above, which sold for $880,000 at the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycles auction earlier this year. It features a sharp black-and-red color scheme that accentuates its timeless aesthetics. Our hearts are torn between this black beauty and the unrestored specimen, though with prices like these it's a bit of moot point.
Designated as number 46, this particular bike was previously owned by Ernie Skelton, a renowned Crocker collector. The rest of its history is very well documented, including a Crocker registry and a letter from Chuck Vernon, who had a hand in creating the registry.
Just like both of the other Crockers on this list, it features a 61-cubic-inch V-twin engine and 2.5-gallon tanks (hence its name). However, it's worth noting that only the first 27 V-twins built featured hemispherical combustion chambers while the rest had redesigned cylinder heads. Additionally, the Small Tank models were phased out in 1938 in place of Crockers with larger capacity tanks. To clarify, this 1938 model still features the earlier small tanks.
3. 1951 Vincent Black Lightning - $929,000
In 2018, the 1951 Vincent Black Lightning shown above sold for $929,000 at the Bonhams Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction. What makes it so special? Well, for starters, it's one of an estimated 33 units built. And with frame number RC9205 and engine number F10AB/1C/7305, it's believed to be one of only 19 that are still be matching-numbers bikes. Aside from its status as a well-preserved specimen, the Black Lightning is a purpose-built racing machine that can hit speeds of over 140 miles per hour.
This Vincent has been rebuilt in a manner that allowed the previous owner to preserve it as it is rather than to make it entirely like-new again. Of course, it did need to be completely stripped and rebuilt in order to be safe enough to ride. To achieve this balance, the builder took efforts to keep things on the outside the same while revamping them on the inside. For instance, the throttle and brake cables have the appearance of weathered, old parts, however, they're in fact new internally. Other changes that aren't visible from the outside include converting it from methanol to conventional fuel along with fresh engine components, including pistons, camshafts, valves, and so on. Unfortunately, an exact one-to-one rebuild wasn't entirely achievable. Different wheels were fitted due to tire availability. As with other six-figure collector motorcycle auctions of this caliber, the original parts were kept and included in the sale.
It might not be the most valuable motorcycle on the list, but if we were to ever be fortunate enough to ride any of these machines, this would be our first choice.
2. 1908 Harley-Davidson 'Strap Tank' - $935,000
The oldest motorcycle brand in America isn't Harley Davidson, and America's top-selling motorcycle brand also isn't a Harley-Davidson, but we bet it would be the number one response if you asked random people on the street which brand they believe holds either title. That's because Harley-Davidson is one of the most popular American brands with a cult-like following, though its sales have been trending downward in recent years. That may be so, but this 1908 Harley-Davidson 'Strap Tank' has ranked second on our list after selling for a lofty $935,000 at the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle auction in 2023.
Being one of 450 units built in 1908 would make this a rather rare specimen, however, very few are believed to still be in existence. Beyond that, this sample has been restored by Paul Freehill, and is said to be one of the most, if not the most, period-correct survivor. It features a gray finish with red accenting along with a swath of replacement parts. To a collector's delight, the original hardware was kept and included with the sale, including the tank, wheels, engine belt pulley, seat cover and muffler sleeve.
At nearly 120 years old, it's the oldest bike on the list. As such, its four-horsepower single-cylinder engine isn't exactly impressive, however, the fact that it's intact and runs is an impressive feat in its own right.
1. 1915 Cyclone V-Twin Board Track Racer - $1,320,000
We told you there would be another 1915 Cyclone V-Twin Board Track Racer on this list, and it just so happens to be the most expensive motorcycle with verifiable transaction data. Just like the other Cyclone, it has been restored by Stephen Wright, who is regarded as an expert restorer, in case you didn't know. They might be nearly identical, but there are tiny differences between this 1915 Cyclone V-Twin Board Track Racer and the one owned by Steven McQueen, the most obvious being the greenish hue that gives the "Cyclone" branding a 3D effect. Although these brakeless motorbikes have been restored, confused onlookers should know that they're sold for display purposes only, and are obviously not road legal. We suppose one could attempt to ride one at a private track, but that would be quite a risk, both fiscally and fatally.
Compared to the $852,500 sale price of the previous one, this Cyclone sold for a record-setting $1,320,000. The value difference is likely due to the fact that the other Cyclone sold a decade ago whereas this one sold earlier this year. We wonder what sort of ROI these things will see in another 10 years. If these lofty transaction prices have you feeling discouraged about your chances to bid at a Mecum auction, then take a look at the cars that sold for under $15,000 at Monterey Car Week 2025 as it just might cheer you up and reignite the flame.
Honorable Mentions
As we mentioned, we only included motorcycles whose transaction data was verifiable. That said, there are a few speculative values we feel are worth mentioning. For instance, some sources say the 1949 E90 AJS Porcupine sold for $7,000,000. However, the verifiable data we came across, courtesy of a Bonhams press release, indicated a far lower number of £293,250. That's still quite a bit of coin, but not enough to make the list.
Another truly unbelievable price is the $3,600,000 allegedly paid for an Ecosse ES1 Spirit in 2007. Once again, we were unable to substantiate this claim with any hard data. Its specs are just as unbelievable, with a curb weight of 265 pounds and a four-cylinder engine that pumps out over 200 horsepower. Of course, if you've got any proof of these price points, we invite you to offer it up in the comments below, along with any entrants we might've overlooked.