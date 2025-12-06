America's Top-Selling Motorcycle Brand In 2025 Isn't Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has been experiencing declining motorcycle sales figures over the past several years. In 2021, Harley-Davidson sold 126,276 motorcycles in the United States. The most significant slide occurred between 2021 and 2022, with sales dropping to 109,190 units. So far, things don't appear to be improving as the company's U.S. sales through the first nine months of 2025 are down by nearly 20% compared to the same period in 2024.

Declining sales are likely a significant factor leading to the loss of Harley-Davidson dealerships across America. This brand isn't the only one seeing lower sales figures, either. The number of motorcycles sold across the country is declining in general, according to recent data. Rider Share says the decline represents a trend toward fewer motorcyclists:

"The typical motorcycle owner is getting older every year, and younger generations aren't replacing them at anywhere near the same rate. Gen Z and millennials don't have the same connection to motorcycle ownership. It's not that they don't think bikes are cool, they just don't see owning one as a priority given everything competing for their money and attention."

Honda, the 2024 sales leader in America, suffered lower sales the year after and lost its "Top-Selling" status to its Japan-based rial, Kawasaki. Kawasaki sales were the anomaly in 2025, reporting a 14.2% year-on-year increase and reaching far above what Harley-Davidson could manage.