At $13,800, Will This 2002 Toyota Tacoma Pick Up Your Spirits?

With a one-owner history and a well-considered option list, today's Nice Price or No Dice Tacoma 4X4 has a lot to offer. Let's see if it's priced to make a lot of us happy.

Aside from the diesel Mercedes we saw on Wednesday, all the cars we looked at last week were pretty much oddballs. That included a patchwork Polo, a pair of Suzukis operating under individual aliases, and a crazy Cadillac emulating the vehicle of choice for 1970s urban flesh peddlers. A motley collection, to be sure, but Friday's 1970 Cadillac Eldorado 'Super Fly' coupe was the most baroque of the bunch.

Cadillac once touted itself as the "Standard of the World," and offered cars that merited that honorific. Friday's Eldorado, on the other hand, showed that Caddy's could also express a grittier side. Well-equipped and gloriously tacky, our Super Fly-emulating car also came with a Hollywood-esque price tag—$19,000. That proved too much of a trick for it to turn according to most of you, earning the Eldo a hefty 78% 'No Dice' loss.