At $10,000, Would You Pony Up For This 1996 VW Polo?

As its multi-hued bodywork evidences, today's Nice Price or No Dice Polo is one of VW's famous 'Harlequin' models. Let's see if this unique private import is priced to stir a bit of romance.

There's an old joke that goes, "Yo momma is so basic, she's got a pH of 15." Hey, is this thing on? Okay, I said it was an old joke, not a good joke. Truth be told, there's nothing inherently bad about being basic. In fact, sometimes, having just what you need and nothing more is the perfect recourse.

We might all agree that the 1993 Geo Tracker we considered yesterday was a textbook case of basic transportation. But what it lacked in features (no A/C, manual EVERYTHING), it more than made up for in charm and convertible-ness. Its $4,500 asking price wasn't a slam dunk, though, especially not after a run-in with a trash truck while parked, which left it with a dented fender. In the end, you all thought that was too much, and it fell a paper-thin loss with a 52% "No Dice" vote.