At $19,000, Is This Custom 1970 Cadillac Eldorado A Pretty Fly Deal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice custom Cadillac calls it "Super rare and cool!" and warns prospective buyers of the male persuasion to "get your wife's approval before you message me." Let's see if this pimped-out ride lives up to that description and its price.

The largest human coprolite (fossilized dookie) on record is the Lloyds Bank coprolite, unearthed in 1972 and presently on display at the Jorvik Viking Centre in York, England. Measuring in at a stout 8 inches long and a gait-altering 2 inches in girth, it must have been a substantial relief for the 9th-century Viking that begat it to have passed so tremendous a turd.

Now, I'm not making a direct comparison between a petrified poop and the 1998 Chevrolet Metro we looked at yesterday. I only bring it up to prove the point that, given enough time, darn-near anything can become valuable.

Both the comments and the voting defied the efforts of the Metro's seller, who touted the car's partial restoration and current eye-pleasing presentation. Despite that spiel, you all found the Metro in need of more time to find its place in the history books and to justify its $7,995 asking price. The result was the little car circling the drain in a massive 96% "No Dice" loss.