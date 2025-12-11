At $7,995, Is This 1998 Chevrolet Metro A Small Wonder?

Given its caste in the automotive hierarchy, it's quite impressive that someone has gone to the trouble of giving today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Metro a significant refresh. It's even more astounding that, 500 miles after the fact, they now want to sell it. Let's see what that's all about.

There's an old exhortation that goes "There are old pilots, and there are bold pilots, but there are no old bold pilots." While its origins are unclear, it appears to have first emerged in the 1930s, and the smackdown has since expanded beyond aviation to include race car drivers, traders, and even wild mushroom eaters. Yum.

A similar admonition could be applied to automobiles: old cars and trucks that haven't seen careful maintenance and refreshing are nothing more than unfashionably old. Such a sentiment could easily describe the 1995 Mercedes-Benz E 300D we considered yesterday. There was nothing inherently wrong with the car. Still, the body dents and the lack of major mechanical maintenance detailed in the ad (aside from brake rotors) didn't instill much confidence in either the car or the $7,600 the seller was asking for it. As a result, you all voted it down in a 53% 'No Dice' loss.