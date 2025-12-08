At $4,500, Is This 1993 Geo Tracker Both Cheap And Cheerful?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Tracker represents not just one but two failed makes in the U.S. That doesn't make it anything but an orphan, so we'll need to decide if the price is right to adopt this basic little buggy.

When the Studebaker ended automobile production in the mid-1960s, it closed the book on over a century of being at the forefront of America's transportation industry. What started as a humble effort by two brothers to open a blacksmith shop and wagon-making enterprise became one of the country's earliest automakers and eventually one of the industry's most lamentable losses.

The 1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 we looked at last Friday is a glimpse of what could have been had Studebaker's finances and its competition not been so egregious. A half-finished project with good mechanicals (and a blower!) but iffy paint and electrics, the Avanti proved an interesting proposition at its $19,500 asking price. Ultimately, that allure worked well in the Avanti's favor, earning the car a solid 60% 'Nice Price' win.