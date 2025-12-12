Here's What It Takes To Drive The Wienermobile

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road. We've pondered what we could do with a used one, but what if you could drive the real one? We once rode shotbun in a Wienermobile, but here's how you get behind the wheel of this giant hot dog on wheels yourself.

While the technical job title is "Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Spokesperson," everyone calls the role a Hotdogger. It is a one-year position, the next of which will run from June 2026 through June 2027, according to Car And Driver. You'll spend the year on the road, including holidays, making public appearances in the media and at over 200 events, traveling between them, and managing all the logistics involved while also serving as a content creator for Oscar Mayer's various social media channels. If you're not a particularly outgoing person, this may not be the job for you, no matter how awesome the Wienermobile itself is.