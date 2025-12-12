Here's What It Takes To Drive The Wienermobile
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road. We've pondered what we could do with a used one, but what if you could drive the real one? We once rode shotbun in a Wienermobile, but here's how you get behind the wheel of this giant hot dog on wheels yourself.
While the technical job title is "Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Spokesperson," everyone calls the role a Hotdogger. It is a one-year position, the next of which will run from June 2026 through June 2027, according to Car And Driver. You'll spend the year on the road, including holidays, making public appearances in the media and at over 200 events, traveling between them, and managing all the logistics involved while also serving as a content creator for Oscar Mayer's various social media channels. If you're not a particularly outgoing person, this may not be the job for you, no matter how awesome the Wienermobile itself is.
A year with a giant wiener
To become a Hotdogger, Oscar Mayer is looking for recent college graduates, preferably with a degree in marketing, advertising, public relations, communications, or journalism. You must be willing to commit to being on the road for a year. You also need a valid driver's license, a good driving record, and be able to pass a DOT physical, since the Wienermobile is actually a medium-duty Isuzu NPR HD commercial truck under the unique bodywork. It's still small enough not to require a commercial driver's license, however.
Despite the cool vehicle, this is very much a public relations job, not a car job. If you're looking to start a career in public relations or advertising, this would be a gem of a position to have on your resume, not to mention a boot camp of experience to start you off. The downside is that only 12 positions are available (six Wienermobiles get teams of two Hotdoggers each), and Oscar Mayer receives about 5,000 applications each year, so the chances of actually landing the position are quite small. Then again, how's that different from any job these days? Plus, no other job gets you entered as a driver in the Wienie 500, so you might as well toss your dog in the bun. Applications are open until January 31.