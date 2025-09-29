Do You Need A CDL To Drive An RV?

If you're considering adding a small home with wheels to your vehicle lineup, you may also be curious about the licensing requirements for operating such a vehicle. For example, you may wonder whether you need a commercial driver's license (CDL). Most people know that you need a CDL to drive large trucks like semis and other commercial vehicles, but do you need one to drive an RV?

Well, the simple answer is no. In the U.S., a standard driver's license (or, Class C license) authorizes you to drive vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds for personal use. Most standard RVs come with gross vehicle weight ratings (GWVRs) well below 26,000 pounds, making them legal to operate with a standard driver's license in the U.S. — no CDL required.

However, not all RVs weigh less than 26,00 pounds. Furthermore, if you want to drive a motor home outside of the States, different regulations may apply. For example, European laws impose a 4.5-Metric ton (a little more than 9,900 pounds) weight limit for standard, Class B licenses. Because of that, it's vital that you know how much your RV weighs and understand the local laws in your area. Here's how to make sure everything's in order.