8 Promotional Vehicles That Took Advertising To The Extreme

Over the decades, many companies have rolled out vehicles as part of their marketing campaigns. It began as a quirky tactic used mostly by small businesses, but gradually morphed into a full-blown promotional frenzy by the final two decades of the 20th century.

The more brands searched for bigger and bolder ways to stand out, the more unconventional these creations grew. And among the many promotional vehicles that have debuted, some pushed the concept wheels a bit too far. They weren't necessarily the most successful of campaigns; some were either engineering oddities or ergonomic nightmares, but they certainly did grab attention.

The 1936 Wienermobile is perhaps the most iconic of the bunch, but other promotional vehicles have also competed for the title of "most outside the box" (or the brand). Many of these now reside in museums, while others still hit the road occasionally. But as technology continues to transform the face of marketing, these machines remain as precious reminders of a special era of advertising.