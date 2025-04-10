These Are Your Dream Car Jobs
Do what you love, some say, and you'll never work a day in your life. Others argue it'll turn your whole life into work. One thing that would be amazing for both life and work is doing something you actually love, like driving. I asked you earlier this week what driving job would be your dream job, and everyone had different ideas and motives.
Some of you wanted to use driving to connect with people or, more importantly, bring joy to dogs. Others want to make it big driving the best cars on the best racetracks in the world (or, stepping back even further, adding their punditry to professional driving.)
Keep reading for the best answers from Monday.
Welcome back to Top Gear
A TV show doing something like Top Gear. Racing expensive cars(And cheap ones too) Around a track seeing the flaws, speed, and performance.
From Noturbestfriend
I want this job
I don't know the channel, but I've seen vids of this guy who drives an old schoolbus around some small town in Alaska (I think) picking up, all the neighborhood dogs, giving them treats, and just driving them around. Happy dogs. I'd like to do that.
From WeryPert1
A really sweet answer
I used to work as a wheelchair attendant at an airport. It didn't pay much but I always enjoyed meeting the different types of people. It was so rewarding getting each passenger where they needed to go and seeing the smile on their face as they walked onto the airplane.
As such, I would drive one of those electric carts you see transporting passengers with mobility challenges through the terminal. If there was a gig like that where I could make enough to pay my bills, I would take it in a heartbeat.
From Nicholas Chuck
Living the dream!
I'm already doing it, my second job is a test driver. We get all vehicles, from true prototypes to production ready. Run light troubleshooting, work with the engineers and provide feedback to the manufacturer. I mainly deal with Durability so we run these cars usually up to 150K miles or so, from super cars to high end luxury and more humble models and EVs. I won't tell you my client, but they are German. Now, I would love to be test driving for more Italian and Swedish manufacturers =)
From Agon Targeryan
Serious driving
I'd like to teach high-end defensive driving to security professionals. I like the idea of teaching people how to get the most out of even boring cars, so that they can get people to safety. It's not just driving. It's situational awareness, route planning, mechanics, crisis management.
I'd love this.
From JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Dream big
Cars are so pedestrian. You need to think bigger. Literally.
I want to drive construction equipment.
From Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Time to hit the Autobahn
Besides racing...I think ferrying (driving) cars across the country, to deliver them to people, might be an enjoyable retirement. Especially in Europe.
From LeftLaneTRDPrius
I want this for you
A friend once messaged me to pick up his white Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 from a car museum in Perth. And drive it across the Australian outback to a storage unit in Melbourne. Said he'd pay for the fuel and accommodation. I was -– up until then, at least – enjoying an overseas trip. Would it have been a good driving job? Yes it would. Could I get back in time to do it? No I couldn't. Thanks for reminding me.
From electricnerve
Easy peasy work day
F1 pundit. Half of the things they say is incorrect and they just repeat what Reddit says every day. They get to fly around the world and attend races.
From whale
See? Death Stranding vibes
A medium-distance courier driver.
Sure, it would be fun to be a Top Gear host or a race car driver, but I'm too slow and too fat to wring out a two-seater F1 car on the 'Ring. I want a job where I can chill, look at the scenery, and cruise around. Maybe someone couriering something small–so I can drive a car and not a cube van–and with a variable route so I can see the scenery. Maybe a courier for hospitals or a chain of stores or something? I just want to monetize a Sunday cruise.
I would also accept a position as a shuttle driver ferrying passengers from the airport to the mountain resorts. YYC to Canmore to Banff to Lake Louise to Jasper and back once a day? Yes please.
From SpiffyMcMoron