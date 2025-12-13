Woman Has A Baby In A Waymo Robotaxi

People giving birth in cars is nothing new, but doing it in a car without a human driver is a new twist. It happened in San Francisco earlier this week, when a woman had a baby inside a Waymo robotaxi, reports KRON4. She was already in labor and on her way to the University of California San Francisco Hospital when things took an unexpected turn.

Waymo's Rider Support Team detected "unusual activity" inside the robotaxi, which is certainly one way to describe what was going on here. The team made contact with the rider, quickly figured out what was going on, and called 911 on her behalf. However, the Waymo car arrived safely at the hospital with one additional passenger before emergency services could intercept it. University of California San Francisco Hospital spokesperson Jess Berthold confirmed the woman and baby's arrival to NBC News. She also said the new mother is not available for interviews, so we know nothing more about who she is, how she and her baby are doing, or whether she named the baby Waymo to commemorate the unusual birth location.