Man Receives $13,000 Ambulance Bill For A Six Mile Ride To The Hospital After Being Hit By A Car

A month after he was in the hospital, Whitten was hit by something else: a huge ambulance bill. Whitten was charged $12,872.99 for the six-mile ride from one hospital to the next. That price included $11,670.11 for the base ride, $737.16 for the six miles (that's almost $123 per mile), $314.45 for an EKG and another $151.27 for something referred to as "infection control."

Whitten says that because he was on his father's insurance he sent the bill to his dad who then sent it to their insurance carrier, Anthem Blue Cross. Anthem denied the claim because it turned out the ambulance ride was outside of their network. Experts told The Washington Post that ambulance services are often outside the insurance networks of patients to the tune of 80 percent, according to a 2023 study. State laws help shield consumers from some of the financial burden, but not when it comes to employer sponsored health insurance plans.

Ultimately, Whitten's father filed an appeal with Anthem. Anthem approved the appeal and paid $9,966.60, but that still left Whitten and his father with a bill for $2,906.39. Whitten says he tried to get the ambulance company to take care of the remaining balance but hit a wall with automated services when trying to call the ambulance company. Whitten eventually gave in and paid the bill himself.

Sadly this kind of thing happens all the time, and this isn't the first time we've reported on shocking ambulance bills. In October 2023, a woman's family was left with a near $82,000 bill for an air ambulance after she died on the way to the hospital. The woman's family ultimately had to sell their home to cover the cost of the bill.