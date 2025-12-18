These Are The Only Chevy Models Available With Super Cruise
First introduced in 2017, General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driving technology naturally launched on a Cadillac model — the CT6 sedan — but has now found its way throughout the GM brands. This obviously includes Chevrolet, which first offered the technology on the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. Today, the bowtie brand lets you enjoy Super Cruise not only with the gas-powered Silverado, but also the Silverado EV, Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Traverse, Tahoe, and Suburban. There are some differences between models when it comes to how its implemented, and we'll get to the details below. But first, let's provide a couple of details about the technology itself.
Perhaps the most important thing to know is that Super Cruise, along with systems like Tesla's Autopilot and Ford's BlueCruise, are considered Level 2 technologies by the Society of Automotive Engineers. In Level 2 setups, even if you take your hands off the steering wheel and feet from the pedals, you — and not some computer — are still considered as driving the vehicle. Per the SAE, "you must constantly supervise" the technologies when they're in use.
You should further know that Super Cruise only works on certain roads: The system does rely on cameras and sensors built into the car itself, as well as GPS data, but at the heart of the matter are high-definition maps made with the help of a company called the Dynamic Map Platform. Oh, and after an initial trial period, Super Cruise does require a monthly subscription — something that New York wants to make a thing of the past.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500/Silverado EV
Since the history of Super Cruise at Chevrolet started with the Silverado 1500, so will our overview of the bowtie brand's current lineup with the technology. First off, that "1500" is important; Super Cruise was not yet available on Chevrolet's heavy-duty models as of early December 2025. Moreover, the functionality is limited to the High Country trims, albeit in both rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations.
This pickup also introduces a welcome bonus. As we discovered, a Silverado with Super Cruise makes towing almost effortless. It will take into account the length of your trailer, for instance, to make sure you have extra room between your truck and the vehicle ahead of you when you're traveling. That way, you've got extra room to slow down. (Just note that Super Cruise's Automated Lane Change and Turn Signal Activated Lane Change will not operate when you're towing.)
For the Silverado EV, Super Cruise is standard on the LT and Trail Boss trims with the Max Range battery pack — which, by the way, grants an impressive 478 miles of range to those trims. Price-wise, with destination included, you'd be looking at $91,295 for the Max Range LT and $88,695 for the Max Range Trail Boss. A Super Cruise Package is on the options menu for the Extended Range LT and Extended Range Trail Boss — but to get it, you have to spend approximately $10,000 for other packages and options.
Chevrolet Equinox EV
It looks like the least expensive way to get in on Super Cruise action for 2025 is with the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Although it's not available on the LT1 base trim, but Super Cruise is part of an option package on the next trim up – the LT2. So, starting from that trim's entry price of $43,295, including destination charges, you need to add the Active Safety Package 3 for $3,395 to get a three-year free trial of Super Cruise services.
However, the only way to get that safety pack is by additionally paying $3,100 for the Convenience Package II. That package bundles a head-up display, ventilated front and rear seats, 21-inch wheels, and other lux touches. The bottom line is $49,240, which isn't bad for an SUV we once called the perfect electric car for America. Plus, that's actually a few hundred dollars below the average transaction price for a new car in October 2025. If you're only looking at EVs, you've got to compare the Equinox to a segment that had an average transaction price of $59,125 during the same period.
To top it all off, the Equinox isn't one of those short-range electric rides only suitable for the city. It has a range of up to 319 miles. And yes, the Equinox EV is compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network.
Chevrolet Blazer EV
The Chevrolet Blazer EV is built on the same platform as the Equinox EV, but here, Chevy takes a sportier approach to electrification led by the SS trim. Thanks to its high-performance dual-motor drive train, making up to 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, it's like a normal family crossover with supercar speed. You'll have to pony up $62,590 for MSRP and destination charges to access that kind of excitement, but you will get standard Super Cruise, too, for less stressful travel.
Blazer EV fans on tighter budgets can opt for the LT trim. Backed by a still-healthy 300 horses and 355 pound-feet of torque, the all-wheel drive LT will set you back $49,095 with destination charges — but not Super Cruise — included. You have to add the same sort of packages as with the Equinox to benefit from hands-free driving. The Blazer EV LT's Super Cruise Package is combined with the necessary Comfort & Convenience Pack to supply upgrades such as heated front seats, wireless charging, and a heated steering wheel. It all adds up to an outlay of $54,845. The least expensive Blazer EV, by the way, is the front-wheel-drive LT that opens at $46,095 (with destination charges still wrapped in).
Chevrolet Traverse
GM just had its best decade in US sales, and the Chevrolet Traverse — backed by a fantastic Q3 in 2025 — is certainly doing its share. It's one the top-selling three-row SUVs in the country, and while the 2026 model is rated No. 12 of 19 entries in its class by Consumer Reports, the Traverse is ahead of the Ford Explorer, Mazda CX-90, and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, among others.
It also keeps getting new features over time. Chevy put a fidget device in the Traverse by accident for 2025, and it's had Super Cruise since its 2024 redesign. In fact, Super Cruise is available on all Traverse trims for 2026, starting with the front-wheel-drive LT trim that bundles the technology in its Enhanced Driving Package. This comes with enhanced automatic parking assistance, driver-attention assistance, and a Bose audio system with active noise cancellation, too.
There is a bit of a caveat, though, because the only way to get the Enhanced Driving Pack is to also add the Driver Confidence Pack. When you tally everything up, including destination charges, you can get into a Super Cruise-equipped Traverse for about $47,855. Super Cruise is standard on the all-wheel-drive Traverse High Country and RS trims for a total of $58,995 and $59,295, respectively.
Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban
Both Ford and GM offer their big body-on-frame SUVs with two lengths, usually with simplified naming. This is the case for the Ford Expedition/Expedition XL, Lincoln Navigator/Navigator XL, and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL. But Chevrolet — for historical reasons — continues to give its entries different names: Tahoe and Suburban. The Suburban's first version was born in 1935 as an eight-passenger wagon with a truck-style frame, while the Tahoe was launched in 1995 to replace the similarly-large K5 Blazer when its smaller S-10 variant came on line.
Regardless of their origins, when we talk about these full-size SUVs in modern terms, mostly everything is the same — including the fact that Super Cruise was initially offered on the updated 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. The biggest difference comes from pricing. Super Cruise is an option starting with the rear-wheel-drive LT trims, opening at $65,095 for the Tahoe and $68,095 for the Suburban (destination included for both).
Hands-free driving is offered as part of the Advanced Technology Package, which combines Super Cruise with a head-up display, a digital rear mirror, and a power-sliding front-center console. As you might expect at this point, however, you have to purchase some other upgrades to unlock the Advanced Tech Pack. It's $9,030 in additional cash, ratcheting up the Tahoe's and Suburban's respective costs up to $74,125 and $77,125.