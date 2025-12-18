These Are The Only Chevy Models Available With Super Cruise

First introduced in 2017, General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driving technology naturally launched on a Cadillac model — the CT6 sedan — but has now found its way throughout the GM brands. This obviously includes Chevrolet, which first offered the technology on the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. Today, the bowtie brand lets you enjoy Super Cruise not only with the gas-powered Silverado, but also the Silverado EV, Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Traverse, Tahoe, and Suburban. There are some differences between models when it comes to how its implemented, and we'll get to the details below. But first, let's provide a couple of details about the technology itself.

Perhaps the most important thing to know is that Super Cruise, along with systems like Tesla's Autopilot and Ford's BlueCruise, are considered Level 2 technologies by the Society of Automotive Engineers. In Level 2 setups, even if you take your hands off the steering wheel and feet from the pedals, you — and not some computer — are still considered as driving the vehicle. Per the SAE, "you must constantly supervise" the technologies when they're in use.

You should further know that Super Cruise only works on certain roads: The system does rely on cameras and sensors built into the car itself, as well as GPS data, but at the heart of the matter are high-definition maps made with the help of a company called the Dynamic Map Platform. Oh, and after an initial trial period, Super Cruise does require a monthly subscription — something that New York wants to make a thing of the past.