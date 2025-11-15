GM Just Had Its Best Decade In US Sales – And It's Not All EVs

GM sold more than 2.7 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 after having moved 2.6 million units the year prior. Things are looking even more exciting for the U.S. auto giant in 2025, as sales are growing at their fastest rate so far in the last ten years. Between January and September 2025, a total of 2.2 million GM vehicles were sold across the country, positioning the company to possibly surpass its 2024 sales.

This marked a 10% rise in sales compared to the same period last year. It also represents the company's best sales performance in the first nine months of a year since 2015. Electric vehicles accounted for around 7 percent of all sales recorded in the first three quarters of the year, with some 144,668 EVs finding new homes. This was 105 percent more than during the period from January to September 2024, with that success led by electric vehicles such as the well-regarded Chevrolet Equinox EV, whose year-to-date sales grew by 389.9% to 52,834 units. Those numbers were boosted by a spike in sales of 25,085 Equinox EV units in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 156.7 percent on the 9,772 total sold over the same period in 2024.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV also experienced a sales surge, having seen its numbers increase by over 78 percent from 5,252 in the first nine months of 2024 to 9,379 over the same period in 2025. The Chevrolet Blazer EV did well too, amassing 20,825 cumulative sales between January and September 2025.