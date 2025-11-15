GM Just Had Its Best Decade In US Sales – And It's Not All EVs
GM sold more than 2.7 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 after having moved 2.6 million units the year prior. Things are looking even more exciting for the U.S. auto giant in 2025, as sales are growing at their fastest rate so far in the last ten years. Between January and September 2025, a total of 2.2 million GM vehicles were sold across the country, positioning the company to possibly surpass its 2024 sales.
This marked a 10% rise in sales compared to the same period last year. It also represents the company's best sales performance in the first nine months of a year since 2015. Electric vehicles accounted for around 7 percent of all sales recorded in the first three quarters of the year, with some 144,668 EVs finding new homes. This was 105 percent more than during the period from January to September 2024, with that success led by electric vehicles such as the well-regarded Chevrolet Equinox EV, whose year-to-date sales grew by 389.9% to 52,834 units. Those numbers were boosted by a spike in sales of 25,085 Equinox EV units in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 156.7 percent on the 9,772 total sold over the same period in 2024.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV also experienced a sales surge, having seen its numbers increase by over 78 percent from 5,252 in the first nine months of 2024 to 9,379 over the same period in 2025. The Chevrolet Blazer EV did well too, amassing 20,825 cumulative sales between January and September 2025.
Non-electric vehicles delivered strong performance in the first three quarters of 2025
Though environmentally conscious buyers had been snapping up EVs in a bid to make the most of the EV tax credits before they are no longer available, non-EVs did match that success with good performance of their own. Some of the star performers with the most successful third quarter sales volume include the gas-run Buick Envista, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Terrain, all of which enjoyed record-breaking sales results. The Chevy Equinox, for one, accounts for over 10% of the 710,347 GM sales in the third quarter, having racked up 73,000-plus sales between July and September 2025.
That's more than brands such as Buick (40,780) and Cadillac (46,525) managed to achieve over the same period. Meanwhile, the Chevy Traverse sold almost 39,000 units, while the GMC Terrain produced sales of around 22,000. At 15,286, the Envista's numbers are more modest by comparison, but are still high enough to make it the best-selling Buick model in the third quarter of 2025. On the whole, the Silverado trucks continue to prove most popular with 138,873 sales, of which over 88,000 are light-duty models. Heavy-duty and medium-duty versions contribute 49,231 and 1,182 units, respectively. On the GMC end, the light-duty Sierra moved 54,713 units, against the 30,723 accumulated sales of the heavy-duty variants.