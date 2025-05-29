Chevy Put A Fidgit Device In The Traverse By Accident

I don't know about you all, but I'm a bit of a fidgeter. My hands are constantly looking for something to mess around with when I'm sitting still or walking around. I don't know why that's the case, but it is. Fidget devices have been all the rage for quite some time now, but no automaker has ever thought to put one in a car... until now. OK, not really. I'm sure Chevy's implementation of a fidget device on the 2025 Traverse wasn't on purpose, but it works nonetheless.

Here's what we're working with: two small paddles on the back of the Traverse's steering wheel. Their real use is for controlling what gear you're in, which isn't exactly dissimilar to other vehicles with automatic transmissions. However, they're completely disengaged unless you hit the little "L" button on the left spoke of the steering wheel. That engages the paddles and lets you use them to gear-limit your Traverse's eight-speed transmission (its platform-mates, the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia have similar setups), but who the hell cares about that?

Full Disclosure: Chevy lent me a 2025 Traverse High Country and a tank full of gas to do as I pleased for a week.