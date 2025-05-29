Chevy Put A Fidgit Device In The Traverse By Accident
I don't know about you all, but I'm a bit of a fidgeter. My hands are constantly looking for something to mess around with when I'm sitting still or walking around. I don't know why that's the case, but it is. Fidget devices have been all the rage for quite some time now, but no automaker has ever thought to put one in a car... until now. OK, not really. I'm sure Chevy's implementation of a fidget device on the 2025 Traverse wasn't on purpose, but it works nonetheless.
Here's what we're working with: two small paddles on the back of the Traverse's steering wheel. Their real use is for controlling what gear you're in, which isn't exactly dissimilar to other vehicles with automatic transmissions. However, they're completely disengaged unless you hit the little "L" button on the left spoke of the steering wheel. That engages the paddles and lets you use them to gear-limit your Traverse's eight-speed transmission (its platform-mates, the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia have similar setups), but who the hell cares about that?
Fidget clicking
Their real, unintended purpose is to be my fidget device. I've put in nearly 1,800 miles behind the wheel of these triplets and have found myself constantly clicking away at these tiny half-paddles on the back of the steering wheel. It was happening so much that passengers in the car with me asked what I was doing.
It must have been some sort of subconscious action because I didn't even know it was happening until it was pointed out to me. Hell, even after someone said something I just kept doing it out of habit. If these things were actually controlling the transmission I'd be shifting more than Dominic Toretto in a drag race. I just really enjoyed it.
Every car needs this
This got me thinking: more cars need fidget devices. When you're in traffic or something is stressing you out behind the wheel, it's nice to just be able to click away at a little piece of plastic that doesn't actually have any impact on how you're driving the car. I mean, the Traverse has these paddles mounted right behind the steering wheel, so you don't even have to change your grip to use them. They're fantastic.
If more cars had things like this, I actually think it would be a net benefit to the world. I don't know, man. My hands are busy. If I'm not driving a manual, I need something to do with them — especially on a long trip.
This is my official call to action for automakers to start adding fidget devices to their cars. Would it be a bit silly? Sure, but this is the first step to changing the world.