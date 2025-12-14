These Are The Most Fuel-Efficient Cars Ever Sold In America

This next car offers three cylinders, trivial curb weight, and fuel economy that you earn simply by being willing to be caught dead behind the wheel of one. The Geo Metro XFi is the car that defined bare minimum for the motoring masses, a spiritual predecessor to today's Mirage without a shred of the cool factor of the CR-X that helped pave the way for such unrepentant economy. It barely had seats, it barely had horsepower, and yet, none of that really mattered. You weren't there to flex, you were there to drive 40+ miles on a gallon of that awesomely cheap '90s gasoline.

Still, what it lacked in dignity the scrappy Geo made up for in mpg math. At barely 1,600 pounds, it was less a car than an accidental experiment in how few resources a company could devote to the act of internal combustion and still technically qualify as locomotion. That three-cylinder (1.0-liter) engine doled out 52 horsepower, which just goes to show that sometimes that's all you really need.

The Metro became an unlikely cult classic for hypermilers, who learned that a gentle right foot and an open stretch of highway could push a Suzuki-built shoebox past anything you may have thought possible, especially with a good tailwind. The Metro was a masterclass in doing the absolute most with the absolute least and is proof that efficiency has never required complexity, just a generous portion of humility and a very light car.