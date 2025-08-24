Why Is City MPG Usually Worse Than Highway MPG?

If you've paid attention to your car's EPA fuel economy estimates, odds are you've noticed that a car's city MPG rating is usually worse than its highway MPG rating. I say "usually," because some gasoline-electric hybrids get better gas mileage in the city than they do on the highway, but that's pretty much the only exception when it comes to vehicles that rely on internal combustion. It's true that most cars return worse gas mileage during stop-and-go city driving than they do when driving on wide open highways, but why is that?

Of course, it all comes down to physics — Newton's First Law of Motion states that an object in motion stays in motion. I never took physics in school, so I'm not going deeper into the actual science than that, but it just boils down to how much energy it takes to move your car. If you've ever had to push a car, you know that the first few inches of movement takes far more energy than it takes for you to simply keep the car rolling, right? It's all about energy transfer. Here's what I mean.