The History Of Allison Transmission, And Why GM Is No Longer In The Picture

Allison Transmission had its humble beginnings in 1915 as the Speedway Team Company, which James A. Allison started to support his racing activities at the Indianapolis 500 (a race that's still helping people understand the appeal for racing). However, U.S. participation in World War I caused Allison to pivot to the production of military equipment such as high-speed crawler-type tractors and aircraft engines.

Once the war ended, Allison started rebuilding surplus Liberty plane engines with a groundbreaking new steel-shell bearing, which resulted in it making a name for itself on the global stage as Allison Engineering, the moniker it adopted in 1920. By late in the decade, the company was producing reduction gears and other components for next gen-American aircraft, cementing its status as a proper aviation engine operation.

1928 was a watershed year for the company, as it saw both James Allison's demise and General Motors coming into the picture. GM's buyout of Allison laid the groundwork for a long and illustrious relationship, which only recently came to an end due to licensing disagreements.