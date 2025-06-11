GM Is Now The Second Largest EV Maker In The U.S. But Still Far Behind Tesla

General Motors has surpassed Ford to take second place in U.S. electric vehicle sales for the first five months of 2025. The Detroit automaker says it has moved 62,000 EVs through May — 37,000 of those coming from Chevy itself. Despite these gains, GM remains just a blip on Tesla's radar when it comes to EV sales.

Regardless, it knocked off Ford, which sold about 34,000 EVs through May, according to a statement from General Motors. It's not hard to see why this has happened. GM has a very comprehensive EV fleet right across its brands with the Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Silverado EV, BrighDrop commercial vans, Sierra EV, Hummer SUV and Pickup, Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq, Escalade IQ and (sort of) Celestiq. That's a hell of a lot of choices that run the gamut between cheap commuter cars and the highest-end luxury vehicles you can buy. Not too shabby.

GM says May was its second-best month for EV sales in history, following a 94% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2025. In the first couple of months of the second quarter, GM's share of the U.S. EV market was about 15.5% — nearly doubling where it was a year ago. It's not too shabby for a company that struggled mightily to get its EVs out the door when they were first introduced.

"Customers are responding in record numbers to our world-class portfolio of electric and gas-powered vehicles," Roy Harvey, GM's executive VP and president of global markets, said in a statement.