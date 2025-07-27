The Indy 500 Made Me Understand The Appeal Of Racing

The first thing that strikes you about the Indy 500 is the sheer scale of the Speedway. I went to Penn State for college, so I'm no stranger to being around 110,000 spectators at a sporting event, but this whole experience made that seem puny and trivial by comparison. I mean, hell, there were around 350,000 people. That's more than one in every 1,000 Americans. The size of the crowd is like nothing else, and so was the passion for the sport.

To fit that many people in one place, you need a lot of room, and that's something the Speedway has no shortage of. From the inside or the outside, the 2.5-mile track feels like it goes on forever. Finding out that the inside of the Speedway is big enough to house every Big Ten football stadium hardly seems possible until you're in it. The fact that there's part of a golf course, a lake, a whole-ass museum and a music venue inside the Speedway — and none of them are even close to each other — really puts this kind of scale in perspective.

Something I always enjoy, especially in a world as cynical as ours, is people earnestly enjoying something they're passionate about. Indy delivers that in spades. The entire city stops and refocuses on the race for pretty much an entire month, and it gets even more extreme once you're in or near the Speedway. People from near and far, decked out in their favorite driver or team's merch, coming together to cheer on what is undoubtedly the greatest spectacle in motor racing, is a serious pleasure to be a part of. Of course, the fact that it's Indiana means you're going to find more than a few questionable-at-best outfits referring to the guy who happens to be our President right now and the people he beat along the way, but what can you do? They'll learn one day.