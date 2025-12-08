Air India Totally Forgot It Owned A Plane, Now Owes 13 Years Of Parking Fees

Ever forget when your flight is? Most of us have probably been there. Ever forget that you even have a flight coming up? Some of us may have been there. Ever forget that you own an entire cargo airliner, leaving it to rust in a corner of an airport racking up 13 years of parking fees? All of us have definitely been there! And if you work for Air India, that's not even a joke.

According to the Times of India, the airline only just realized that it has one more Boeing 737 in its fleet than its own records indicated. The twinjet in question is a 43-year-old stalwart, first joining Indian Airlines all the way back in 1982. The cargo plane bounced a bit after that, getting leased to Alliance Air for a few years, then returning to IA, then going to Air India when those two companies merged, then getting leased to India Post, before finally getting decommissioned in 2012. Would you know who that plane belonged to after all that?

Well, Air India certainly didn't. CEO Campbell Wilson admitted as much in an internal memo, claiming that the culprit was the company's acquisition by Tata Group in 2022, when the company was privatized out of government ownership. Apparently a lot changes when you switch to the corporate world after 70 years in the public sector. Like, you lose your memory. Even then, that only happened three years ago; this poor plane has been sitting there, unloved and unattended, for 13. What's your excuse for the first decade, Air India?