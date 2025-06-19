Richard Harris, The First Dumbledore, Accidentally Left His Rolls-Royce In New York For 25 Years

I'm guessing that at some point, you've forgotten where you parked your car. I am also guessing, however, that you at least remembered having the car in the first place. But then, you are not actor Richard Harris, a legend of the 1960s silver screen and a rampaging bad boy of the era. Now most famous as the Dumbledore of the first two Harry Potter movies and the father of actor Jared Harris, Richard in his heyday was better known for drinking binges, torrid love affairs, and a cocaine addiction.

That combination of substance abuse and fame and fortune lead to some pretty weird outcomes, including the fact that he accidentally left his Rolls-Royce Phantom V in an underground New York City parking lot racking up bills for 25 years. The story goes that, after finally cleaning up his act and moving over to Britain, he was looking through some old photos one day in 1997. He came across one with him in front of the Phantom in question. The only issue was he had no memory of it.

I, too, have no memory of owning a Rolls-Royce, but that is because I have never owned a Rolls-Royce. In stark contrast, after first calling his two ex-wives and finding no answers, Harris learned from his accountant that he did indeed have a Phantom. In fact, he still had it, and in fact, he owed $92,000 in parking fees on it. Oops.