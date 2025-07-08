Air India Was Caught Faking Safety Records Even Before The 787 Crash

An airline faking its safety records is very bad. Know what's also very bad? Pilots faking their medical records. According to Business Today, a number of pilots in India have been doing exactly that. This came to a head in April, when an Air India Express pilot — in his 30s, no less — died of a heart attack right after landing his plane, per Air Insight. That's a tragedy, but also a near miss, since he just as easily could have died mid-flight. He was later found to have had an underlying heart condition, which was not caught by any of his medical examinations. Were they faked, or were the standards too lax, or did the doctors screw up?

With the eyes of the world watching after the 787 crash, the DGCA is cracking down. Civilian pilots now have to go through medical exams at Indian Air Force bases, which are pretty strict. That opens up its own problems, since the country's civilian sector is already going through a severe pilot shortage. Still, better a pilot shortage than falling planes.

Clearly, Air India is a mess right now. Nearly half of all safety violations (that the Indian government caught, at least) in 2024 came from the airline and its Express subsidiary, per Reuters. When the private sector Tata Group took possession of the Air India from the government in 2022, its stated goal was to make it a "world class airline." From the looks of things, that's going to take a pretty major overhaul at this point.