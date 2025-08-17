What Happens To Old Boeing Planes After Retirement?

When an airline retires one of its passenger jets, it doesn't necessarily mean that the plane gets put out to pasture, so to speak. Many of these jets find a second life as cargo planes, and the Boeing 777 and 767 have been especially popular for this purpose. The large 747 is well-suited for carrying cargo, though some modifications first have to be made to the passenger version of this jet, like adding large doors on the side. Some of the old planes don't have to be converted at all to keep flying; many of them are sold to smaller airlines and stay in the air as commercial jets.

But what happens to old planes that don't get to keep flying? Often, they are stored in a place with an arid climate, like the Mojave Desert, until they can be scrapped for parts. Engines, instrumentation, landing gear, and other components are removed to be used in other planes, while cockpits are sometimes turned into flight simulators. The first-class seats are often bought by smaller airlines or even personal collectors. Emirates has a team of tailors who turn the soft materials in the interior of old planes into bags, wallets, and suitcases, then sell these items for charity. They're even considering turning escape slides into umbrellas.

The frame and skin of the planes are made of high-quality aluminum alloy, which is melted down and turned into things like new airplane parts and soda cans. It's estimated that over 90 percent by weight of a typical retired plane is reusable or recyclable. The notable exception is the one part of the plane that nobody wants, not even after the plane has retired — the economy seats. Those seats, unfortunately, typically end up in landfills.