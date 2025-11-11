These Are The Boxiest New Cars You Can Buy Today
One thing remains consistent in the world of consumerism — products with the simplest designs age well. From toilet paper to spoons, these designs have remained unchanged for centuries. There are also some fine examples in the automotive world where car designs or silhouettes have remained unchanged, despite decades of updates. The common theme among most of them is that they seem to be designed with a ruler and nothing else.
SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz G-Class have retained that familiar shape for decades, while others like the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser are more of a reimagination of past icons. Then, there is the Ineos Grenadier, which seems to have been built using inspiration from some of the most iconic SUVs, leading to its timeless boxy design.
These SUVs may have the aerodynamics of a red brick house, but also they have as much road presence as one. These are SUVs that chase simplicity but, ironically, become trends themselves. The good news is that you can buy all of the aforementioned SUVs in the U.S. right now. Let's find out more about the boxiest of the boxy SUVs out there, starting with the Ford Bronco.
Ford Bronco
Many things can go wrong when trying to reinvent a classic. Thankfully, Ford got the Bronco mostly right. Ford's iconic boxy three-door SUV appealed to not just the recreational off-roader, but also the lifestyle crowd. The original Bronco, with its short wheelbase, was a stark departure from the work trucks of the era. It was an SUV that was available in both topless and hard top versions, as well as different body styles, making it highly versatile. The second through fifth-generation Broncos that followed featured a more rounded design but retained the boxy silhouette.
The current-generation Bronco, like the OG Bronco, gets a lot of things right. It nails the boxy design and round headlights, and it offers versatility in the form of two- and four-door options, as well as seven trim levels. For context, the new Ford Bronco, depending on the door configuration, sits in the compact/mid-size SUV segment and directly rivals the Jeep Wrangler. Like the '60s Bronco, the new one is highly capable off-road, especially the Stroppe Edition and Raptor Models, thanks to Ford's High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS), 35-inch wheels, and up to seven G.O.A.T. (goes over any type of terrain) modes.
The original Bronco was available with a 170 cubic-inch six-cylinder engine and, later, a 289 cubic-inch V8. Sadly, the new Bronco does not get a V8, not even the Raptor model. What it gets instead are 2.3-liter inline-four and 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engines, as well as a more powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 exclusive to the Raptor variant. Prices start at $39,995 and go up to $79,995 (plus a $1,995 destination charge).
Jeep Wrangler
Like the Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler has an illustrious lineage that dates back to the Willys Jeep. Made for World War II, the original Jeep was a lightweight, short-wheelbase war machine that was highly capable off the road. Post war, the Jeep's practicality extended to farming, ranching, and even hunting. There are a lot of similarities between today's Jeep Wrangler and the CJ-2A, like the seven-slot grille and the folding windshield. Of course, there is the iconic Jeep silhouette, which is apparent despite the significant increase in size.
The new Wrangler now offers creature comforts like air-conditioning, a decent infotainment system, and power windows. However, when it comes to off-roading, this compact/mid-size SUV is no less capable than the OG. Depending on the model and trim level, the modern Wrangler is available with features like solid axles at both ends, 33-inch tires, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and the ability to disconnect the sway bar for better wheel articulation. It also offers the unique ability to easily remove its windshield, doors, and roof.
The Wrangler gets four powertrain options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, and a 6.4-liter Hemi SRT V8 that's exclusive to the Rubicon 392. In fact, the Rubicon 392 is an ode to America that we were supposed to leave in the past. The Wrangler is available in two- and four-door body styles. Prices for the Jeep Wrangler start at $32,095, going up to $99,995 (plus $1,995 in destination fees).
Toyota Land Cruiser
You could argue that the Toyota Land Cruiser's icon status extends far beyond both the Bronco and Wrangler combined. From being a staple for militaries around the world to competing in some of the world's toughest rally races, the various Land Cruiser models have seen and done it all. Over the years, the rugged Land Cruiser evolved into a more premium SUV. The new generation Land Cruiser goes back to its boxy roots, with clean, straight lines and a more accessible price tag.
It sits on Toyota's global TNGA-F truck platform, which makes it highly durable and ready to tackle the harshest of environments. The new Land Cruiser's enhanced off-road capability lies in its footprint, which is more compact when compared to the outgoing Land Cruiser 200 Series. Besides that, this mid-size SUV gets full-time four-wheel drive with low range, a locking center differential, and the ability to disconnect the front sway bar for better wheel articulation.
For performance, the Land Cruiser gets a new four-cylinder hybrid powertrain that replaces its predecessor's gas-guzzling V8. While not as powerful as the V8, it offers ample torque, which is useful while driving off-road. Prices for the new Land Cruiser start at $57,200 and go up to $63,275 (destination fees cost an extra $1,495). Is it reliable, though? Here's what to expect from the new Land Cruiser's reliability.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The G-Class or G-Wagen is another iconic SUV that, like the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Land Cruiser, was originally built for military applications. In fact, the G-Wagen wouldn't exist if not for the Shah of Iran, who placed an order with Mercedes-Benz for specialized, small off-roaders for border patrolling. The Shah was unable to enjoy his G-Wagens, though, as he was ousted by the Iranian Revolution. Thankfully, Mercedes had the insight to offer its surplus stock of G-Wagens to the general public. Since then, the G-Class has been largely unchanged, boxy design included.
Like the original, the G-Class still retains its iconic, boxy shape. While the G-Wagen was envisioned as a spartan off-roader for military use, Mercedes' performance arm, AMG, worked its magic on the G-Wagen, adding a large V8, some luxury upgrades, and bright colors. The formula worked, and the G 63, as we know it today, is the staple of rappers, athletes, and movie stars. The tamer non-AMG G-Class looks understated but impresses with its luxurious cabin and go-anywhere capability, thanks to a robust ladder frame chassis and three locking differentials.
Regarding the powertrain, the G-Wagen comes with gasoline, diesel, and electric motors. The diesel isn't available in the U.S. — in the States, we get a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, an electric powertrain, or a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the G 63. The G-Class starts at $153,980, going up to $195,500 for the AMG G 63 (expect to pay around $1,150 extra as destination charges).
Ineos Grenadier
While most new SUVs here are inspired by their predecessors, Ineos is a new carmaker with an SUV that's inspired by another manufacturer's SUV, namely the '80s Land Rover Defender. The Ineos Grenadier is a proper off-roader and feels like it's a world away from other modern SUVs, thanks to its old-school approach. The Grenadier's design is remarkably similar to the old-school Defender,
It is off-road capable as well, thanks to three locking differentials, four-wheel drive, a snorkel air intake, and solid axles. While it has an old-school approach to mobility, like a ladder frame construction, a manual two-speed transfer case, and recirculating ball steering, the Grenadier does get a modern 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder engine sourced from BMW and an and eight-speed automatic transmission. Prices for the Grenadier start at $72,600 and go up to $92,350 for the 1924 Limited Edition variant (plus destination fees). Not building the Grenadier in the U.S. means it is set to attract tariffs. Thankfully, the Ineos CEO wants to rectify that by building vehicles in America.