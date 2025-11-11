These Are The Boxiest New Cars You Can Buy Today

One thing remains consistent in the world of consumerism — products with the simplest designs age well. From toilet paper to spoons, these designs have remained unchanged for centuries. There are also some fine examples in the automotive world where car designs or silhouettes have remained unchanged, despite decades of updates. The common theme among most of them is that they seem to be designed with a ruler and nothing else.

SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz G-Class have retained that familiar shape for decades, while others like the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser are more of a reimagination of past icons. Then, there is the Ineos Grenadier, which seems to have been built using inspiration from some of the most iconic SUVs, leading to its timeless boxy design.

These SUVs may have the aerodynamics of a red brick house, but also they have as much road presence as one. These are SUVs that chase simplicity but, ironically, become trends themselves. The good news is that you can buy all of the aforementioned SUVs in the U.S. right now. Let's find out more about the boxiest of the boxy SUVs out there, starting with the Ford Bronco.