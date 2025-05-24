Driverless Car Crashes Into Pole Following LA Police Chase, But It Wasn't A Robotaxi

In a rare, reasonable use of the LAPD's helicopter budget, a police helicopter kept an eye on the driver as they sped through LA, appearing to run several red lights, sometimes hitting speeds of more than 80 mph. That's still far too fast for LA's city streets, but at least it was slower than the 130 mph they reportedly hit in the early stages of the police chase. As fast as they were going, though, a crash was almost inevitable, and Charger owners don't exactly have a reputation for being good drivers.

Somehow, the fleeing driver managed to avoid killing any pedestrians or T-boning any other cars on the road before realizing they probably weren't going to outrun the helicopter. After driving under an overpass near W. Olympic Boulevard, the suspect reportedly bailed out of their Charger. Instead of doing the responsible thing and parking their car safely before bailing, though, they left it to roll down the street until it crashed into a pole.

If you're hoping to get a look at the alleged driver's mugshot, though, we have bad news. There are no reports of any arrests, and while the law may eventually catch up with the driver, their decision to abandon their car appears to have at least temporarily paid off. At least the cops recovered the now-crashed, wanted Charger, though. It's definitely going to pay for its crimes in Car Jail.