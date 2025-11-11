Red Bull Will Launch Its 2026 F1 Season In Detroit To Officially Kick Off Ford Partnership

While the 2025 title fight between McLaren's drivers is in its closing stages, all of the teams are already preparing for a transformative new ruleset next season. Red Bull announced on Tuesday that its 2026 season launch will take place in Detroit, Michigan, on January 15. The energy drink giant's two teams, Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, will unveil their cars' liveries at an event co-hosted by Ford Racing. It will be the first time that the Blue Oval will be emblazoned on the engine cover of Red Bull's F1 machinery.

It's no surprise that Red Bull opted for a livery launch for the event, especially with the unusually early reveal date. Fans would have to wait longer to see the real 2026 cars. The shift from February is to accommodate the first private preseason test in Barcelona, which is scheduled for the last week of January. The American location is also reminiscent of Red Bull's 2023 launch in New York City, where it announced the partnership with Ford. Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing's team principal, said in a release: