Cadillac Chooses Pair Of Veterans For Grizzled 2026 F1 Driver Lineup

After a rocky road to the world championship that involved sidelining Michael Andretti, Formula 1's newest team is trusting its first on-track campaign to experienced hands. The Cadillac F1 Team announced on Tuesday that it signed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez to race for the team in 2026. The American team's debut lineup will have a combined 26 seasons of F1 experience and will likely be the oldest driver pairing on the grid. Both drivers will be 36 years old when next season begins in Australia.

Bottas and Pérez signed multi-year deals to drive for Cadillac. Both drivers spent recent spells at front-running teams in number-two roles to world champions: Pérez raced for four seasons with Red Bull Racing, finishing 2nd in the 2023 standings, while Bottas spent five seasons at Mercedes, finishing 2nd in the championship twice in 2019 and 2020 to Lewis Hamilton. Cadillac has made it clear that the team wants to build itself around this base of experience. Team Principal Graeme Lowdon said: