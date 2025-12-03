These Cars Should Be Turned Into GT3 Racers, According To Our Readers
Inspired by Genesis' ambitions to enter GT3 racing with its new Magma GT mid-engine supercar, last week I asked our readers to tell me what car they think should get a GT race car version next. GT3 already has a lot of variety in terms of powertrain layout, brand and body style, but I think there could always be even more variety. I said there should be a Renault Espace F1–style minivan in GT racing, giving the Kia Carnival as an example. The Bugatti Tourbillon would also be awesome, though it's surely too powerful.
Blissfully, y'all had a lot of fun answers. It's nice to see that Jalopnik readers still have a lot of imagination even during the laziest holiday week. We've got suggestions of cheap hatchbacks, wild supercars, normal crossovers and more here, and some of you even opined what sort of powertrain your fictional GT3 racer would have. The following are my personal favorites:
Fast wagons
bring back the volvo racewagon, v90 with the classic blue and white livery
Volvo V60 Polestar and the BMW M5 Touring. Let's see some wheel-to-wheel wagon action.
Don't forget the RS6. Porsche can bring back the grand turismo as well. Let's go wagon racing!
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon, potbellyjoe, penguinsftw
I'm very down for an entire wagon racing series.
Best-sellers
Not specifically GT3, but every manufacturer should be made to race their best selling car in at least one series. In most cases this will be their small or mid-sized crossover.
Turning those into a racecar usually reveals that they're just lifted hatchbacks (see Vermont Sportscar's Subaru XV build) which is pretty great.
Submitted by: jihad joe
A series made up of the top ten best-selling cars would be fun.
Bentley Continental GT
Bentley Continental GT. A return to tradition.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Bentley has raced the current-gen GT in GT3, but I'd love for it to get back into the series with this latest facelift.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Something something, Miata Is Always The Answer, blah blah Miata.
Seriously though, the only thing holding a Miata back is power. Give it 4-5 times the HP, down force and slicks and it would be a monster.
Came here to say Miata. They could easily do a Shelby Cobra/Daytona-style GT3 car. Get a Toyota V8, throw it in the front. Or, if they want to keep it in house and show off that straight six they worked so hard on, slap a couple turbos on it and throw it in. Big fat tires and a Superbird wing, baby you got a stew going.
Submitted by: TheFriar, Haricot_Rouge
I bet they could fit the Lexus LC's V8 in there.
Nissan Altima
For maximum hilarity, let's go with a Nissan Altima, piloted by someone who drives like they're running late for work. Good luck everybody!
Submitted by: Funky Dynamite
Nissan used to race the Altima in Australia's V8 Supercar series, it was awesome.
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5. Or CX-90, for extra nuttiness. Oh, OR, wedge the inline 6 from the CX-90 into the CX-5 and JUICE it. Twin HUGE turbos. Use the hybrid tech for more power. Hell yeah.
Submitted by: Norbus
I support putting the inline-6 in the CX-5.
Aston Martin Valhalla
Gran Turismo Group 3 and the Super GT GT300 class have made a lot of my answers a "reality" (Jaguar F Type, Beetle, Alfa 4C, A90 Supra, BRZ, Impreza) and the GT2 class has at least provided a racing MC20. I'll go with the Aston Martin Valhalla simply for the fact it would be crazy to see racing with the Valkyrie.
Submitted by: Silver Fox
The Valhalla would look awesome as a race car. But yeah, I think Gran Turismo's imagined race cars are fantastic.
Kia Soul
Kia Soul. Hybrid power with a twin turbo v6 mounted mid cabin and a giant electric motor at each axle. Imagine the Ford/Yamaha Shogun, only boxier and with way more power.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Hell yeah.
Honda Civic
I would say Honda with the civic would be cool
Slap a few extra turbos on a swapped V8 going to the rear, put crazy aerodynamics on it, and boom, Honda Civic GT3
Submitted by: Mustangmania
Make it mid-engine and then sell a roadgoing version of that.
Chevrolet Suburban
In theory, anything can be a GT3. There's nothing in the rules that says it has to be a sports/GT-type car. I say the more unlikely the better. How about a Suburban?
Submitted by: Graham King
The Suburban would look awesome as a GT3 race car, but an Escalade would be even better.
Porsche 911
I know it seems like a bad pick due to the oddball powertrain layout, but I bet with some clever engineering that Porsche has potential to be successful with a 911 GT3 program.
Submitted by: Alphonze Mephesto
I think you're onto something here.