These Cars Should Be Turned Into GT3 Racers, According To Our Readers

Inspired by Genesis' ambitions to enter GT3 racing with its new Magma GT mid-engine supercar, last week I asked our readers to tell me what car they think should get a GT race car version next. GT3 already has a lot of variety in terms of powertrain layout, brand and body style, but I think there could always be even more variety. I said there should be a Renault Espace F1–style minivan in GT racing, giving the Kia Carnival as an example. The Bugatti Tourbillon would also be awesome, though it's surely too powerful.

Blissfully, y'all had a lot of fun answers. It's nice to see that Jalopnik readers still have a lot of imagination even during the laziest holiday week. We've got suggestions of cheap hatchbacks, wild supercars, normal crossovers and more here, and some of you even opined what sort of powertrain your fictional GT3 racer would have. The following are my personal favorites: