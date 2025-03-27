Here's How Long All Of Max Verstappen's Teammates Have Lasted

The Red Bull Formula 1 team is a ruthless squad. Just this morning, the team confirmed that it was sacking New Zealand racer Liam Lawson and replacing him with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda at the world championship-winning team. The move means that reigning champ Max Verstappen is now racing with his third teammate in the span of four months.

Tsunoda's promotion from junior team Visa Cash App Racing Bulls — say that six times faster — to the race-winning outfit comes during a tumultuous time for Red Bull's driver lineup. The Austrian team fired Sergio Perez last year, buying him out of his contract after a disappointing few seasons for the Mexican.

Lawson was then brought in to turn things around, but a tricky car left the Kiwi struggling in the opening rounds of the 2025 F1 season. Tsunoda will now step into the second Red Bull seat from his home race in Japan, where he will become Verstappen's seventh teammate in his 10-year career in F1. Tsunoda will be hoping to better Lawson' record at the team, but just how long will he need to last if he hopes of outlasting some of Verstappen's old teammates?